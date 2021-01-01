UNIQLO Women's Cassie Byrnes Camisole Dress, Orange, XXS

Description

Cassie byrnesa print designer based in australia. Combining an old and new school approach to textile design, cassie's creative work reflects her love of bold colour and nature, with a focus on australiana and an abstract exploration of native flora & fauna. Cassie's artworks begin with hand generated media such as collage, paint and loose ink mark making before blending it with digital practices that amplify the artworks' original integrity and handwriting. ©cassie byrnes

