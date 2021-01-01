UNIQLO Women's U Airism Cotton Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt, Purple, S
Advertisement
The look of cotton and the feel of AIRism. Revolutionary item that balances design with functionality. The uniqlo u collection is the realization of a dedicated and skilled team of international designers based at our paris research and development center led by artistic director christophe lemaire. It looks like a normal cotton t-shirt, but it comes with AIRism functions that make it incredibly lightweight and breathable. Wide boxy fit inspired by men's t-shirts. Charming design with a slit hem and minimalist details.