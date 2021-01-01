UNIQLO Women's Airism Cotton Oversized Half-Sleeve T-Shirt (Mame Kurogouchi), Off White, S
Cool and smooth feel oversized t-shirt. An elegant low neckline makes for a unique laid-back style. A collaboration item with mame kurogouchi, a japanese fashion brand whose beauty of design to enhance every woman's body is attracting attention all over the world. Made with smooth AIRism cotton. Textured fabric. Cool touch function. Oversized with a laid-back feel. Low neckline showcases the collaboration brand's distinctive cut work with shapely styling.