Unicycle Heartbeat Sport Tote Bag
Bicycle unicycle bike and unicycle are your thing? Then you need this great unicycle sport outfit. But even for the unicyclist fans this accessory is well suited. If you do unicycle bicycle unicycle in your free time, this unicycle sports design will be a great gift or gift idea for your unicyclist group. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.