From don't be normal designs by hallelujaa
Unicorn seahorses and slogan Change Is Real for optimists Tote Bag
Advertisement
This design features three unicorn seahorses in vintage retro colors and the saying Change Is Real. If we want a change and fight for it, we can make everything come true: defend human dignity and live in peace and freedom and in harmony with nature. Stand up with your friends for the really important things in life, so they don't remain a big dream like the seahorse unicorns. Wear this design proudly in college, at work in the office or at meetings with your clique and show that you believe in change! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.