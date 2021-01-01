- Unframed - On The Wind

Advertisement
Like flying jewels, hummingbirds provide unmatched fascination and intrigue as they flit from flower to flower, the sunlight revealing their gorgeous, iridescent plumage. Sarah Janece Garcia's artwork captures the magical moment when a hummingbird's many colors sparkle as they create the illusion of floating weightlessly on the wind. To accomplish this fantastic feat, hummingbirds must move their wings forward and backward in a repeated figure eight which gives these tiny creatures a dazzling amount of power. Designed in San Antonio, Texas. Printed and framed in Portland, Oregon.