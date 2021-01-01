Arteriors Underwood Pendant Light - Color: Brass - Size: 3 light

Smooth lines on a familiar geometric shape make up the timeless appeal of the Underwood Pendant from Arteriors. Presenting a classic mid-century style, a sleek metal disc ceiling mount extends a simple downrod on which rests an elegant sphere. Half of the sphere is gently carved away, such that the remaining end hangs over like a cap, providing an eye-catching accent that adds to the overall allure of the piece. Hidden within, a single bulb shines a warm, ambient glow, muted by and enhancing the shade. Shape: Globe. Color: Brass. Finish: Pale Brass