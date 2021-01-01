From only hearts
Only Hearts Underwire Bra in Pink. - size M (also in S, L)
88% nylon 12% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unpadded underwire cups. Back hook and eye closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Sheer lace fabric. Made in USA. ONLY-WI992. 1669. Since 1978, Only Hearts has offered romantics the best in fashionable lingerie, or what founder Helena Stuart calls inner outerwear. The collection features camis, bras, and slips easily layered under dresses and tops, but also cute enough to wear alone. Over the years, the line has evolved to feature not only undergarments, but undergarment-inspired, ready-to-wear styles.