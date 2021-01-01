Underestimate Never An Old Woman Bicycle Ladies Cyclist T-Shirt

Never underestimate an old woman with a bicycle cyclist design for women who love their bike and like to cycle tours. Suitable for bicycle holidays with friends or as a Mother's Day idea for mum / grandma / mother Funny cyclist saying for cycling with the road bike, MTB and mountain bike. Cyclists clothing for the next trip with the e-bike. Perfect for a grandmother who cares for her bike or bike and runs everywhere with the electric bike Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem