W C REDMON CO INC 10 Gal. Underbed Storage Organizer Tote in Lavender, Lavendar

The interDesign crisp refrigerator bin is a versatile addition to your home. This quality bin is made of clear, BPA-free, durable plastic that lasts for years of use. This item is perfect for storing food, craft supplies, cleaning supplies, and more. Use the integrated handles to place items in the fridge, in the freezer, on your countertop, or on a shelf for organization anywhere. With movable dividers, you can customize the size of each section in the bin to suit your needs. The transparent material allows you to easily see your items. Measuring 14.82 in. x 6.32 in. x 3.76 in., this storage bin is useful for any room in your home. With InterDesign by InterDesign, you can live simply every day. Color: Lavendar.