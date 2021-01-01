From fourth of july patriotic gifts
Under Distress 4th of July USA American Flag America Vintage Tote Bag
Advertisement
Under Distress vintage design with the USA Flag is for a patriotic American, veteran, soldier, military, navy, American citizen, and people from the United States of America who love independence and patriotism. Are you a proud American who always celebrate national holidays? This patriotic design is great to wear on the 4th of July, Veterans Day, Independence Day, and Memorial Day to show your American pride. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.