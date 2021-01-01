Lotus LED Lights Under Cabinet 16 in LED Light - Color: White

The Under Cabinet 16 in LED Light by Lotus LED Lights is an easy to install fixture with high-quality construction. With an easily concealed, low profile design, this energy-efficient piece is a practical solution for under cabinets and shelves, able to lend spaces a uniform layer of task lighting. Rated for wet locations, this piece can be hardwired or plugged in. Linkable with other Lotus LED under cabinet lights, this piece brings an efficient layer of illumination to an entire space. Shape: Rectangular. Finish: White