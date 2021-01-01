Advertisement
Pump up your workout with the Under Armour True Wireless Flash In-Ear Headphones. The easy to connect Bluetooth® earbuds' Truly Wireless cord-free design allows you to tune in to your favorite playlist without wires getting in the way of your workout. Sport Flex Fit winged ear tips are easy to use and fit securely on your ears. And with IPX7 sweat and waterproof rating you don't have to worry about an intense workout ruining your earbuds.² Bold signature sound. Crush big workouts with bigger sound. JBL Charge Sound features a bold sound with rich bass for a full and enjoyable listening experience. Immersive sound quality. Bionic Hearing combines TalkThru technology with Ambient Aware settings. TalkThru lowers music and amplifies speech so you can easily chat with those around you. Ambient Aware lets you immerse yourself in your favorite tunes while still being aware of your surroundings. All-day battery life. Under Armour True Wireless Flash In-Ear Headphones get up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge with up to an additional 20 hours using the wireless charging case.¹ Handy charging case. The aluminum charging case has a sleek sliding design and a fabric cord to ensure your headphones charge safely. 1. Battery life and charge cycles vary with use settings and other factors; actual results will vary. 2. IPX7 waterproof rating. Can be immersed in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.