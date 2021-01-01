Undated Pocket Planner 3.5" x 6.5" Monthly Classic Navy - TF Publishing

Plan and organize your life with this 3.5" (w) x 6.5" (h) undated monthly pocket planner featuring a rich, navy cover design. This planner has 12 undated monthly spreads each spanning two pages with space to write in your own month and year. The extra-large grids are perfect for tracking daily appointments and the sleek size makes it portable. Includes additional pages for birthdays, events and notes. The premium, textured cover is pliable, yet durable and lays flat. This product contains no plastic, Goods Without Guilt!