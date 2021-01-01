From wysong
Wysong Uncanny Blend Freeze-Dried Raw Dog & Cat Food Mix, 40-oz bucket
Wysong UnCanny is a nutritious blend of numerous ingredients designed to augment, balance, and increase the palatability of a raw meat diet. Mix with Wysong Archetype* raw diets to create the complete "UnCanny" - a canned food formulation without the can and without the raw-destroying heat processing – or mix with your own home prepared raw meats. UnCanny contains macroingredients such as chicken fat, eggs, cheese, yogurt, fruits and vegetables, and microingredients including prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, nutraceuticals vitamins, and minerals.rnrn*About two 7.5-oz bags of Archetype will combine with one bucket of UnCanny so you will run out of each simultaneously (if following the feeding guidelines on the Recommended Usage tab).