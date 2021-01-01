Unbreakable Reusable Drinking Cups, Wheat Straw Healthy Tumbler Set Of 5, For Coffee, Tea, Milk, Dishwasher Safe 12 OZ

Eco Friendly Material: Our reusable cups made from wheat straw & pp food-safe (not cheap plastic). Sustainable product, smooth edge, fall Resistance & wear resistance.Dishwasher Safe: The portable wheat straw cup is lightweight and portable. they can be stacked and save space. and rust resistant and non-corrosive so you can use them for years and they will still appear newWide usage: Our cups can be applied to Noodles and Cereal.Assorted colors cup for coffee , tea, water, milk, Juice, soda and more. It also can be a gargle cup or toothbrush holder. They are a good choice for your family and friends kid' s gifts!