30 OZ Unbreakable Cereal Bowls Set,Rice,Soup Bowls,Wheat Straw Fiber Bowl,Dishwasher&Microwave Safe,Sets 4

Made of natural wheat straw and food grade PP as raw materials, environmentally friendly, non-toxic substances, BPA free It can be loaded about 30 oz food with deep bowl design & smooth round edges protect your hand from hurt Very durable, unbreakable, no worry about falling down again, easy to store Safe to use in microwave or dishwasher without getting hot, easy to clean Stylish, bright colors and beautiful design, make your meal time more enjoyable It's lightweight, the weight of three this kind of bowls makes you feel you just hold one previous bowl