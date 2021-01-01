African Woman Vintage Outfit Unapologetically Dope African Woman with Glasses Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Unapologetically Dope african american woman natural hair design for those drippin in melanin. this t-shirt is for strong, confident, magic, educated melanin goddess in your life. design for those that stand for black power and black lives matter. it is a perfect gift idea for Graduation, Black History Month, Birthday, Christmas and any other special occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only