Umfredo LED Vanity Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Aluminum - (MLM1974762)

The Umfredo LED Vanity Light from Huxe brings a glowing touch to the home through a modern, geometric design. A hexagonal tube enhances its sleek silhouette, while a frosted acrylic diffuser houses its incorporated LED lamping. A metal band accents the center of the piece as it affixes it to a rectangular backplate, while metal caps complete its form on each end. Its energy-efficient light casts a balanced layer of light throughout the room, while its angular style modernizes dÃ©cor. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Hexagonal. Color: White. Finish: Aluminum