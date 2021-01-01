Umbra Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Steel - (302810-1009)

The Umbra Outdoor Wall Light contrasts symmetrical and asymmetrical shapes together to form an enchanting wall fixture. The rounded opal glass shade is surrounded by differently shaped polygons and placed on a rectangular backplate for a striking yet harmonious visual statement. Made with the highest level of craftsmanship these wall lights add diffused illumination to modern patios, decks, and gardens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting