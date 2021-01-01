From hubbardton forge

Umbra Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Iron - (362001-1003)

Description

The Umbra Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge evokes movement through a lively and dynamic design. Dropped from a circular canopy, a dome-shaped shade handcrafted of opal glass is suspended at a tilt for an asymmetrical look. A secondary dome shade hovers over the glass, this time formed from hand-forged wrought iron polygons, and tilts at an opposite angle. Its lamping casts a warm glow through the glass shade, covering indoor or outdoor spaces with soft light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

