UMARDOO 7.5-9ft Patio Umbrella Netting, Polyester Mesh Net Screen with Zipper Door and Adjustable Rope, Universal Canopy Umbrella Net Cantilever.

STURDY: Patio umbrella screen net is made of 100% polyestersingle silk thickness is 75D which is not afraid of scratching. ADJUSTABLE: The drawstring at the top of the mesh can be adjusted to adapt to 7.5-9ft diameter patio umbrella the maximum applicable height is 7.5ft. BOTTOM WINDPROOF DESIGN: The bottom of the umbrella netting is durable TPU pipeinjected with an appropriate amount of water to provide weight. It will become more stable so that the net can be fixed in a windy environment. KEEP 'UNWANTED VISITORS' OUT The mesh is densely knitteddouble zipper design. It is dense enough to keep 'unwanted visitors' out while thin enough to enjoy the beauty of the outside. It also called umbrella screen enclosure umbrella netting for outdoor umbrellas patio netting screen polyester mesh net screen umbrella net.