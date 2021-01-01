From saracina home
Uma Fluted Glass Door Curved Top Nightstand with USB Port Graphite - Saracina Home
Saracina Home’s Uma Fluted Glass Door Curved Top Nightstand with USB Port is the end table that can do a little bit of everything. Peer through the two fluted glass cabinet doors on soft-close metal hinges to find one adjustable shelf for a touch of semi-closed storage. An open cubby with a sloping, curved front adds vintage variety to the contemporary silhouette and will host your most-used items. This bedside table includes a mountable dual USB port and a cord management port, so your electronics can recharge their batteries as your recharge yours. Pair this side table with the coordinating two-drawer version for a unique set. Overall Product Dimensions: Product Height: 26” Product Width: 21.875” Product Depth: 13” Leg Height: 3.875” Cubby Dimensions: Height: 4.5” Width: 20.75” Depth: 15.125” Cabinet Dimensions (without shelf): Height: 15.75” Width: 20.75” Depth: 15.125” Color: Graphite.