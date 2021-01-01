Listerine Ultraclean Oral Care Antiseptic Mouthwash with Everfresh Technology to Help Fight Bad Breath, Gingivitis, Plaque and Tartar, Arctic Mint, Travel Size, 3.2 fl. oz

Travel sized (3.2 fl oz.) bottle of Listerine Ultraclean Arctic Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash to fight tartar buildup & kill 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis and provides up to 3x longer lasting clean feeling versus brushing alone Oral care mouthwash has the benefits of original Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash with an added tartar control ingredient for cleaner teeth Features a refreshing Arctic Mint flavor & powerful Everfresh technology that provides a fresh, clean feeling that lasts for hours, up to 3x longer than brushing alone Helps prevent tartar buildup and maintain healthy gums for fresh breath and a dentist-clean, fresh feeling that lasts for hours Achieve maximum results from this fresh breath mouthwash by rinsing mouth for 30 seconds twice a day, both morning and night, and experience a refreshing, dentist-clean feeling