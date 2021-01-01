From giovanni
Giovanni Ultra-Voluptuous Body Wash, Tangerine Butter & Papaya Energizing & Refreshing Moisturizing Cleanser, 10.5 Ounce (Pack of 1)
PROTECTIVE SKIN CARE: Giovanni's 2chic Ultra-Voluptuous Tangerine & Papaya Butter Body Wash contains a dual moisture complex of Tangerine and Papaya Butter to help keep skin clear and fresh. DEEP HYDRATION: Giovanni 2chic Tangerine & Papaya Butter Body Wash delivers deep conditioning and radiance to hungry, dry skin, leaving skin bathed in nourishment. FAST ABSORBING: Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Moist Tangerine & Papaya Butter Body Wash is 100% color-safe, cleansing and nourishing hair with vitamins, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids without stripping color. VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE: Giovanni Products use a number of organic ingredients and are Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free, meaning that Giovanni products are never tested on animals! LAURYL & LAURETH SULFATE FREE: GIOVANNI products do not contain harsh chemicals commonly used in regular beauty products, leaving you with strong, beautiful hair. Moisturizes, makes skin look and feel polished Papaya helps keep skin clear and fresh Gently clarify with tangerine and other citrus extracts Luxurious and creamy lather with soft, velvety finish For all skin types