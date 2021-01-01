From giovanni
GIOVANNI Ultra-Volume Shampoo, 2chic Daily Volumizing Formula with Tangerine and Papaya Butter, 8.5 Ounce
Advertisement
MOISTURIZING SCALP CARE: Giovanni's 2Chic Ultra-Volume Shampoo builds volume into flat hair while defining waves and beautiful curls. DEEP HYDRATION: This shampoo is powered by a dual volumizing complex consisting of juicy tangerine and buttery papaya, creating maximum body and hydration in your hair. This clarifying blend effortlessly detangles fine hair while protecting against split ends and taming frizz. COLOR SAFE CLEANSER: Giovanni 2Chic Ultra-Volume Shampoo is 100% color-safe, cleansing and nourishing hair with vitamins, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids without stripping color. VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE: Giovanni Products use a number of organic ingredients and are Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free, meaning that Giovanni products are never tested on animals! LAURYL & LAURETH SULFATE FREE: GIOVANNI products do not contain harsh chemicals commonly used in regular beauty products, leaving you with strong, beautiful hair. Energizes and boosts volume Liberates locks from heavy product residue Increases lift at the root Amps up shine For fine, limp hair