Nutro Ultra Variety Pack Adult Grain-Free Turkey Entree & Chicken Entree Pate Dog Food Trays with Toppers, 3.5-oz tray, case of 12

Get those tails wagging for mealtime with Nutro Ultra Variety Pack Adult Grain-Free Turkey Entree & Chicken Entree Pate Dog Food Trays with Toppers. Thoughtfully crafted with real, irresistible ingredients, this pate features turkey or chicken alongside superfoods for a holistic approach to your pup’s food. Plus, you don’t have to worry about GMOs, chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, soy, grain, or artificial additives detracting from your furry friend’s nutrition. Use it alone as a total meal or top off dry food to add a fun creamy treat!