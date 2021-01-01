From the north face
The North Face Ultra Traction Futurelight
Advertisement
Move steadily along the trails with the breathable waterproof protection, comfortable fit, and reliable grippy outsole of The North Face Ultra Traction Futurelight lace-up trail hiking shoes. Trail shoe made of a supportive mesh upper. Breathable FUTURELIGHTÂ® waterproof membrane includes air permeability that allows air to pass through for better venting and breathability while still keeping out water and other wet elements. Protective toe cap. No-sew, vacuum-formed TPU heel and toe cap for added protection. Traditional lace-up style with fabric laces and sturdy webbing eyelets. Ortholite Hybrid footbed for long-lasting underfoot support and cushioning. Internal arch sleeve for customizable support. Dual-density midsole with FastFoamâ¢ technology delivers the ultimate adaptive underfoot cushioning and comfort. Dual-density outsole with pronounced lugs and Proprietary EXTS traction system provides superior stability and durability. Outsole features alternating lug heights between 3.5 mm and 4 mm that provide the optimal balance between traction and durability on the trail. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.