From hotel style
Hotel Style Ultra Thick & Soft Bath Rug, 17" x 24", Light Blue
Advertisement
Enhance your level of comfort and prevent injuries when stepping out of the tub or shower with the Hotel Style 17" x 24" Solid Bath Rug. It's made of a soft and super-thick blended fabric and feels nice to step on. This cotton bath rug refines your bathroom's style and increases its aesthetic appeal. It features the unique sheen of Lyocell fiber that's made to add a touch of elegance to the space. This absorbent bath rug is available in multiple sizes and a wide range of colors to complement your existing decor. Pair it with several different accessories like a waste basket, towels, washcloths, shower curtains and more. It's machine washable for easy care.