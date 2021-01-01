From gravity defyer
Ultra Soft Fluffy Faux Fur Vibrant Solid Throw Blanket for Couch 50quotx 60quot Ivory
Advertisement
Size - 50 inch by 60 inch. Vibrant solid color makes an elegant style for any room. Note: Please clean before use, and the blanket will be softer and no shed. Healthy Process Details - faux fur blankets are made with the Artificial animal wool, it can absorb the water in the air. Being thick helps it to maintain heat in a room and offer you a nice warm feeling without being cold. Multi-Purpose - Perfect to throw on your sofa bed or in your car superior durable and extra warm, suitable for the Sitting room, Bedroom, Dinning room, Comfort Carpet, Wrap up yourself when reading or watching TV. Great Christmas Birthday Holiday Housewarming Gift! Care Instruction - Easy wash by yourself. Spot Clean Only, hand wash in 30 degree water, don't bleach, don't iron, hang dry recommended. 100% SATISFIED SERVICE - We are so confident with so many years experience in faux fur and sherpa blanket manufacturing that you will fall in love with this product, If there is any pro