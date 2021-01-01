(2 Pack) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 30, 3 fl. oz

Get powerful sun protection without the heavy finish with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. This Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen lotion with Dry-Touch technology absorbs excess sunscreen oils for a clean, ultra-light feel and shine-free finish. This sunscreen is formulated with clinically-proven Helioplex, an advanced sunscreen technology with superior broad-spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays. Fast-absorbing and waterproof, this non-oily formula is non-comedogenic and PABA-free.