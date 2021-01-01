Natural Balance Ultra Premium Indoor Chicken Formula Canned Cat Food, 5.5-oz, case of 24

Give your kitty the nutrition he needs to thrive with the Natural Balance Ultra Premium Indoor Chicken Formula Canned Cat Food. Made for kittens and adult cats, this recipe contains ultra-premium protein from chicken as the first ingredient, plus wholesome carbohydrates from brown rice to fuel all those furry adventures. Every juicy bite is loaded with vitamins, minerals, essential taurine, and omegas to support nose-to-tail well-being and a lustrous coat—not to mention the irresistible flavor that’ll have him running to his bowl every time. And since it’s made with real broth, it helps keep your kitty hydrated to support urinary health.