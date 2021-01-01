Ultra-Plush Long Staple Combed Cotton Solid 2-Piece Highly Absorben Hot Chocolate Bath Sheet Set by Superior

Add a dash of elegance to your bathroom décor with our Xexilia Long Staple Combed Cotton Solid 2-Piece Bath Sheet Set. The Long Staple Combed Cotton construction has a ridiculously soft and luxurious feel while absorbing water fast to help get you dry quickly after you step out of the shower or bath. Each towel in this 2-piece set boasts a heavy towel weight, making each towel thick, ultra-plush, and highly absorbent compared to other cotton towels. This towel set is available in various solid colors with a decorative dobby border to bring a clean and modern look to any master or guest bath.