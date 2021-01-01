From pet life
Ultra-Lock' Collapsible Safety Travel Wire Folding Pet Car Seat Carrier
The Pet Life 'Ultra-Lock' Wire-Folding Collapsible Dog Car Seat and Multi-Purposeful Convertible Dog Carrier is composed of High-Grade Tough Nylon Fabrics making it more durable. This Dog Car Seat Carrier Features a Zippered Mesh Sunroof on the top. In addition, you get a Front Nylon Velcro Pouch along with a Dual Sided Nylon Pouch and a Mesh Bottle Holder. Both sides of this Pet Car Seat Feature Buckles that allow you to connect it to any Nylon Car Seat straps. They securely wrap around for added safety and support. Additionally, this Dog Car Seat Zips Open from Front to Back. It also features a Built-In Leash or Harness Holder which will prevent your pet from moving out of it. Furthermore you can easily Collapse and Fold it to 2 inches narrow via the Collapsible PVC inner bars and store it properly when not in use. These car seats are extremely essential as they help in decreasing any and all car related injuries that may occur. This Dog Car Seat is available in Multiple Colors and come with a designated Nylon carrying case so that you can store or transport it with ease. SIZING DIMENSIONS: (INCHES) L x W x H 16.2 x 13.4 x 12