From bogs
Bogs Ultra High
Put wet socks in its place with the Ultra High boots from Bogs, you won't ever have to worry about water in your shoes again. Waterproof with a four-way stretch bootie that doubles as the shaft. Durable, natural, hand-lasted rubber overlay provides support and durability. Built-in handles for easier on and off. Aegis insole helps minimize odors and promotes a healthier in-shoe environment. Self-cleaning, non-marking, non-slip rubber outsole offers the traction needed for wet conditions. Temperature rating: -40 Â°F. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 14 oz Circumference: 15 in Shaft: 15 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.