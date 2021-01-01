From finish line
Finish Line Ultra Fire Multivitamin Apple Flavor Powder Horse Supplement, 150-oz tub
Advertisement
“Healthy as a horse” takes on a whole new meaning with the Finish Line Ultra Fire Multivitamin Horse Supplement. This complete multivitamin and mineral supplement is a full B-complex product that helps to replenish the B vitamins that support your horse’s health and performance. Stress, poor forage, poor digestive health and other factors can reduce the B vitamins and minerals available to your horse. With each serving of this supplement you’ll be giving your horse 12 vitamins and 11 minerals and salts that promote health in muscle, energy, hydration, blood and other important body systems. Just as important, you won’t be giving your horse unnecessary ingredients, since this supplement doesn’t contain sugars, artificial colors or fillers.