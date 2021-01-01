Ultimo Strategy Game

Advertisement
A little bit luck, a little bit strategy, this crazy-quick game is all fun. The goal: Get the gold die. The catch: It has to be the last die left to get. And now, put your math hat on: Divide the 15 dice into clusters of five. When it's your turn, grab one, two, or three dice from the same cluster. At the end, if it's your turn and the only die left is the gold one, you win! Compact with practically no setup time, it's great for small spaces and on trips, whether it's to grandma's house or the doctor's office. Ages eight and up. Designed in Canada. Made in China. Please note, dice colors are random. Your set will be a fun, colorful surprise.