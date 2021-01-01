Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select Fish & Potato Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 5-lb bag

Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select Fish & Potato Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a hearty grain-free and gluten-free formula that provides the ultimate in canine nutrition. Premium quality whitefish meal is used as the primary protein source to supply essential amino acids that help maintain strong muscles and a healthy, shiny coat. This antioxidant-rich formula is also fortified with vitamins A and C along with nutrient-packed fruits and vegetables like apples, blueberries, carrots and spinach, which contain natural fiber to help with overall digestion.