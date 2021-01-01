From levi's(r) plus
Levi's(r) Plus Ultimate Western
Keep it casual this weekend in the Levi's Plus Ultimate Western button-down shirt; a timeless, all-American style with a western flair. Styled with a point collar and pearlized snap front closure. Long sleeve with pearlized snap cuffs and two chest patch pockets with snap-flap closures. Finished with pointed front and back yokes and a curved hem. 76% cotton, 22% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.