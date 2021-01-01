Advertisement
Cozy up your living room with an ottomanson shag rug that offer easy-to-design styling and simple yet sophisticated modern flair to harmoniously blend with any home decor the strong power-loomed construction of this rug lends longevity while its plush and soft pile indulges your feet and provides comfort to you, your kids, pets and guests serviceable and functional in your living room, bedroom or kids room, this shag rug also offers easy upkeep with its naturally stain, fade and wear-resistant synthetic pile material the thick texture and soft high-pile provides noise dampening effect and protects your floors you are guaranteed to get a great quality durable rug with affordable pricing if you are not totally content with this rug, return it hassle-free for a full refund - we pride ourselves for having amazing customer service Ottomanson Ultimate shag 2 x 5 Multiple Colors Indoor Area Rug | SHG2762-2X5