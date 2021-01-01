Buckeye Nutrition Ultimate Recovery Extruded Performance Pellets Supplement + All-Natural Carrot Horse Treats

Keep your hoofed best friend happy and healthy with this combo of supplement and treat from Buckeye Nutrition, including Ultimate Recovery Extruded Performance Horse Supplements and All Natural Carrot Horse Treats. The first is specially crafted for performance horses in all intensities of work. It supports faster muscle and tissue recovery and contains electrolytes to help your horse rehydrate and encourages thirst. Made with real carrots for an enticing flavor, the all-natural treats are free of additives, preservatives, and artificial flavorings. And with zero added sugar, it’s easily digestible and perfectly nutritious.