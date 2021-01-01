From adidas golf
adidas Golf Ultimate 9 Shorts
Keep your cool when the rounds get hot in the Ultimate 365 Shorts. adidas Golf delivers products that help players of all skill levels reach their potential. Regular fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. Moisture-wicking fabric draws perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Water-resistant finish sheds moisture. UPF 50+ fabrication protects skin by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A B rays (UVA/UVB). Lightweight stretch design allows a wider range of motion. Belt loop waistband. Button closure with zip fly. Four-pocket construction. Brand logo at rear-right waist. 88% polyester, 12% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 19 1 2 in Inseam: 9 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 9. Please note that measurements may vary by size.