Ultima Thule Dessert Bowl Set of 2 by Iittala (1025940)

Perfect for a after dinner treat, the Ultima Thule Dessert Bowl Set of 2 from Iittala is unique and fantastical. This dessert bowl features a design evocative of a kind of winter feeling, with small feet on the base to provide stability. Made from 100% lead-free glass the Ultima Thule Dessert Bowl Set of 2 makes an ideal pair with other items from the Ultima Thule Collection. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects made to enrich people's everyday lives. Iittala creates distinctive, multi-functional objects with lasting design that allows for individual use and expression.In the early years of modernism and functionalism, during the 1930s and 40s, pioneers like Alvar Aalto and Kaj Franck led the development of the Iittala brand. Their belief was that objects should always be designed with a thought, essential and above all, available to all. It was their thinking that set the foundation for the Iittala design philosophy ; to push the boundaries and to give people beauty and function.Iittala strives to create icons that will last a lifetime. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects that are made to enrich people's everyday lives. More than just beautiful objects, Iittala creates timeless designs that will never be thrown away.