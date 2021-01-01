From max mara
Max Mara Ulrico Shorts
Offering a subtle nod to 70s-inspired utilitarian styling, these shorts are cinched with adjustable D-ring tabs at the waist. They are tailored in a longline silhouette and have a sharp pleated finish to enhance their voluminous A-line cut. Banded waist with adjustable D-ring tabs Zip fly with tab closure Waist slash pockets Pleated finish Back button welt pockets Cotton/polyester/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 18" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Pastel Green. Size: 6.