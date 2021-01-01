Ulloa Mercury Glass Ball Single Curtain Rod
Description
Features:Rod set includes one rod and brackets and one set of two finialsDrapery rod with a mercury glass ball finialProduct Type: Single Curtain RodFinish: Mounting Bracket Included: NoNumber of Mounting Brackets Included: Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: 1Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: MetalMaterial Details: Finial Included: YesNumber of Finials Included: 2Curtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Compatible Curtain Rod Accessory Part Number: Pieces Included: 1 Adjustable rod, 2 finials and matching bracketsCompatible Curtain Tiebacks Part Number: Solid Wood Construction: Outdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Shatterproof: NoRust Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: NoLead Free: YesHand Crafted: NoGlass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Mounting Location: Outside window frameRemovable Parts: YesTraverse Rod Type: Room Use: Foyer;Bathroom;Kitchen;Bedroom;Living room;Dining room;PatioCompatibility: NoLicensed Product: NoWeight Capacity: 12Country of Origin: ChinaCurtain Rings Included: NoNumber of Curtain Rings Included: Rod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Curtain Clips Included: NoNumber of Curtain Clips Included: Magnetic: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Our Quick Picks: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CE Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: FIRA Certified: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: Dimensions:Adjustable brackets measure 5" to 6.75" long, 4.5" to the center of bracket cup; 1.75" wall mount span. 2 Brackets included with 28"-48"; 3 brackets included with 48"-84" and 84"-120" lengths.Faceted glass finial measures 3.75" long and 2.75" in diameterOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 1Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 1" H x 48" W x 1" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 1" H x 84" W x 1" D): 84Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 1" H x 120" W x 1" D): 120Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Maximum Bracket Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 1" H x 48" W x 1" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 1" H x 84" W x 1" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 1" H x 120" W x 1" D): 3Mounting Bracket Height: 1Mounting Bracket Width: 5.5Rod Height - Top to Bottom: 1Rod Diameter: 1Finial Height: 3.75Finial Width: Finial Opening Diameter: Adjustable Width: YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side: 48Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side: 84Accomodates Rod Diameter: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Screwdriver or power drill, levelInstallation Instructions: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 1" H x 48" W x 1" D