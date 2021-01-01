AniMed Ulc-R-Aid With Colostrashield Horse Supplement, 10-lb tub

Stomach problems can lead to dangerous complications for your horse. Fortunately, AniMed Ulc-R-Aid With Colostrashield Horse Supplement is a dietary supplement that is safe and effective for horses of all ages. Containing both calcium and magnesium to work as an antacid, AniMed Ulc-R-Aid With Colostrasheild Horse Supplement helps promote digestive health. Also containing Colostrashield—which has over 40 natural immune and growth factors—this supplement can help support your horse’s immune system, as well.