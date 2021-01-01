From animed

AniMed Ulc-R-Aid With Colostrashield Horse Supplement, 10-lb tub

$60.37
In stock
Buy at chewy

Description

Stomach problems can lead to dangerous complications for your horse. Fortunately, AniMed Ulc-R-Aid With Colostrashield Horse Supplement is a dietary supplement that is safe and effective for horses of all ages. Containing both calcium and magnesium to work as an antacid, AniMed Ulc-R-Aid With Colostrasheild Horse Supplement helps promote digestive health. Also containing Colostrashield—which has over 40 natural immune and growth factors—this supplement can help support your horse’s immune system, as well.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com