Cinderella Divine - UH552 Beaded Cold Shoulder Mermaid Dress
Make it your moment to stand out wearing this sophisticated Cinderella Divine UH552 evening gown. Crafted in stunning beaded lace this stunner reveals a beaded off-shoulder neckline supported by spaghetti straps and ruffled straps creating a cold shoulder cutout. The ruffled detail borders the open V back which adds allure to the whole ensemble. Fitted through the waist and hips the skirt flares elegantly to the floor as it finishes with a sweep train for added drama. No matter what drama or hair style you choose as long as you are wearing this Cinderella Divine dress you will have one amazing time on that special event that is about to come up. Style: cidi_UH552 Details: Beaded Neckline Spaghetti Straps Ruffled Off Shoulder Straps Fitted Floor Length Open V Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details..