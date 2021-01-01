From dirt devil
Dirt Devil UD70174B Endura Max Upright Vacuum, One Size , Red
The Endura Max full size upright vacuum cleaner powers through any mess with its advanced performance Endure filtration system, offering the convenience of no loss of suction for a worry free clean. Easily clean anywhere with its quick release wand that gives you an extra 10 ft. Of extra reach and tackle any corner with the 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool. Reduce your cleaning time with the XL dirt cup that can be easily emptied with the touch of a button.EASY-EMPTY XL DIRT CUP - Fewer, quicker, and easier trips to the trash, all with the touch of a buttonPOWERFUL SPIN4PRO MULTI FLOOR BRUSH ROLL + 3 LEVEL FLOOR HEIGHT ADJUST - This is just fancy for, “You and your carpets and hard floors are going to be so happy. ”QUICK & EASY REACH - Power through dirt and pet hair with a wave of the extension wand for 10 ft. of extra reach - which stores on the vacuum when you're doneWHAT'S INCLUDED? - An exclusive turbo tool and 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool stores on-board for messes at a minute's noticeNO LOSS OF SUCTION - The Endura filter is equipped for powerful upright vacuum cleaner performance - it's also easily accessible + risible for quick maintenance when you need itIncluded : Dusting brush, crevice toolWattage : 960Surface Type: All Floor TypesFloorcare Features: Multi-SurfaceVoltage (volts): 120vMeasurements: 32 Height/Inches, 13.4 Depth/Inches, 11.2 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 11 LbBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported