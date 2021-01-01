U-Konserve Kitchen Stainless Steel Food-Storage Set - 3 Square Nesting Containers with Clear Plastic Lids

U-Konserve Kitchen Stainless Steel Food-Storage Set is ideal for kitchen organization, pantry makeovers, meal prep and family leftovers. Perfect waste-free solution for daily lunches, picnics, travel, outdoor adventures and bulk shopping. Pack snacks, lunches and main meals while reducing single-use packaging. U-Konserve reusable containers are versatile enough for all food-storage needs at home and on the go, while saving trash from our ever-growing landfills. 3 square 18/8 stainless steel containers with 3 LDPE #4 clear plastic lids. 50oz (6.5”x 3”x 6.5”), 30oz (5.75”x 2.5”x 5.75”) and 15oz (5”x 2”x 5”).