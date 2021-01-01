Tyrone Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (C1310)

The Tyrone Wall Sconce from Roberty Abbey features an ultra clean silhouette: tall cylindrical frosted glass shade, a simple metal band and tall metal back plate boxing the fixture on three sides. Direct wire only. Provided with a metal junction box cover plate in a matching finish. White Frosted Glass Shade. Select from five finishes. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Polished Chrome